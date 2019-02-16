North-east man fined and banned for drink-driving

A north-east man has been fined and banned from the road after being caught driving more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

James Currie, 62, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the incident on School Brae, Portlethen, on January 20.

Fiscal depute Callum Thomson said: “The time of the offence was 4.10pm and the reason for stopping the accused’s vehicle was anonymous information about the accused drinking alcohol at a nearby public house.”

Currie, whose address was given in court papers as Banchory-Devenick, pled guilty to driving with 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client had had a few drinks the night before and had a “couple of beers at lunch time”.

He added Currie, who had worked as a mechanic, resigned last week over the incident and was now unemployed.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill said: “You now, at the age of 62, have a previous conviction for drink- driving. In one sense, you’ve already been punished because you’ve lost your job.

“The reading is quite high.”

She disqualified Currie from driving for 12 months and fined him £530.