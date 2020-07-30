North-east man fined after trying to swallow £150 of cocaine

A north-east man has been fined after trying to swallow £150 of cocaine.

Christopher Matthews, 43, was caught with three rocks of cocaine after a member of the public spotted a drug deal happening and called police.

And when officers apprehended Matthews he tried to swallow the evidence.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were contacted by a member of the pubic at 12.50pm advising they had seen a drug deal happening.

Police arrived and found Matthews in the company of a female.

He was detained for a drug search but Mr Young said: “At this point he attempted to retrieve items from his pocket and attempted to swallow them.”

A “struggle” ensued before Matthews eventually released his grip and revealed three white rocks which were found to be cocaine worth £150.

Matthews, of Mary Street, Stonehaven, previously admitted a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class A drug, on Holburn Street in Aberdeen on May 22 2019.

And Matthews further admitted intentionally obstructing police officers exercising their powers under the Misuse of Drugs Act by attempting to swallow drugs and thereafter struggling with the officers.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client had a drug problem in the past, but had no previous convictions for 14 years.

He said Matthews had met up with an ex partner at the time of the offence, adding: “The two decided to obtain drugs to take them for no particular reason other than it was something to do.”

Mr Maitland said his client did not have a continued problem with drugs and had not taken them in the time since the offence.

Sheriff Philip Mann fined Matthews £600.