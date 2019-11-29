North-east man fined after dropping bottle from Aberdeen flat window on to parked car below

A north-east man who dropped a bottle from his flat window on to a car parked below has been ordered to pay the vehicle’s owner £300.

Jordan Gall, 24, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Depute fiscal John Richardson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court a man had parked outside a shop underneath Gall’s flat at the time on Lintmill Terrace, Aberdeen, and gone inside at 8.20pm on May 18.

However he heard a bang and discovered a glass bottle had struck his windscreen, causing £200 of damage.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Chris Maitland said the bottle had been dropped as “retaliation for homophobic and transphobic” comments.

Mr Richardson said the Crown did not accept this version of events and that it was the Crown’s understanding the complainer had never met Gall.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Gall, of Sycamore Place, Banchory, to pay the man £300 compensation.