North-east man fined after being caught with £320 of herbal cannabis

A man has been fined after being caught with £320 of herbal cannabis which he used to calm his “violent impulses”.

Brian Garden, 31, of Carnie Brae, Kintore, pled guilty to being in possession of the drug at his address on January 11.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police executed a search warrant at the address and found 33.9g of the drug.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent John Hardie said his client suffered from a personality disorder.

He added: “Violent impulses, which had been reflected in his record over the years, are calmed by his use of cannabis.”

Mr Hardie said Garden had “curtailed” his use of the drug since the offence.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison ordered him to pay £400.