North-east man fell out of tree while hiding from police

A man fell out of a tree while hiding from police who had been called out after he tried to kick in his neighbour’s door.

Richard Ettles, of Altdubh Place Blackburn, went to Christopher and Lisa Petrie’s home, also on Altdubh Place, on June 12 this year.

The 40-year-old was concerned they had made a complaint about him and went to confront them. Ettles hid in a tree to evade officers, but once caught said he would call on the IRA to “bomb” police.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted two charges of threatening or abusive behaviour. Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said Ettles was repeatedly banging on the door.

Ms MacDonald said: “The accused asked if they had made a complaint to the housing association. The accused stated he would break down the door.

“Police were searching for him and it emerged he was hiding in a tree. He ended up falling out because of alcohol consumption.”

She added the accused was taken to Kittybrewster police station where he became unruly and started shouting and swearing and told an officer ‘I will bomb you with the IRA.’

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said her client had drunk “too much” alcohol on the night but was trying to battle the issue. Sheriff Ian Wallace placed Ettles under the supervision of social workers for a year and ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.