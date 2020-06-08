North-east man downloaded almost 200 indecent images of girls

A man who downloaded indecent images of children told police he became “curious” after reading an online discussion about “jail bait”.

William Pirie, 63, who had nearly 200 images of girls, told police he was having thoughts of self-harming because he had downloaded indecent images of children.

But overcome by guilt, Pirie was found sitting outside Peterhead police station with his head in his hands before confessing to officers what he had done.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On September 6 2019 at 5pm the accused was observed sitting on the front steps outside Peterhead police station with his head in his hands.”

On being approached he said he was having “thoughts of self-harm” and had been downloading indecent images of children.

Mr Neilson said: “The accused stated he had been looking at indecent images of children and they could be found on his home computer.”

A search was carried out at Pirie’s address and two computer towers were examined.

A total of 182 category C images were found.

Internet search terms indicative of indecent images were also found covering a period between July 1 and August 22 last year.

Pirie was cautioned and interviewed over the offence in the early hours of September 7.

Mr Neilson told the court during interview Pirie said he “became curious” after reading an online discussion about “jail bait” images.

Pirie, whose address was given in court papers as Broad Street, Peterhead, was not present for the hearing in person or via video link, but entered a plea of guilty through defence solicitor Neil McRobert.

He admitted taking, or permitting to be taken, or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between July 1 and August 22.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

He deferred sentence until August to allow time for the reports to be prepared and for Pirie to be personally present.

He continued his bail in the meantime.