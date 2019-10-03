North-east man denies throwing smoke bomb onto football pitch

A north-east man has denied throwing a smoke bomb onto a football pitch during an amateur game.

Matthew Grant appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to answer a single charge.

The 28-year-old was charged with culpably and recklessly throwing a smoke bomb at the pitch at Cove Rangers’ ground – Balmoral Stadium, on Wellington Circle, Cove – on June 7 this year to the damage of people there and to the damage of the pitch.

Grant, whose address was given in court as Fetteresso Terrace, Stonehaven, pled not guilty to the charge.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He was told to appear back at the court on January 8 for the next hearing.

A trial was fixed for February 5.

Sheriff Ian Wallace allowed Grant to be bailed with the condition that he does not attend any regulated football match until the next hearing.