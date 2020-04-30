North-east man denies illegally possessing woodworking tool

A north-east man has denied illegally possessing a bradawl in a public place.

Michael Ure is alleged have had the tool, which is used for boring holes and appears similar to a small, sharpened screwdriver, on Whinhill Crescent in Banff.

The 57-year-old was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but entered a plea of not guilty through solicitor Debbie Wilson, who appeared on his behalf.

The alleged offence is said to have happened on June 12 2018.

Ure, whose address was given in court papers as Union Road, Macduff, also denied failing to appear at court on another occasion.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fixed a trial date in the case for September with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for August.