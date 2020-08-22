North-east man denies illegally hunting hare with dogs

A north-east man has denied illegally hare hunting with dogs.

Steven McDonald was not personally present when the case called against him at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but pled not guilty, through solicitor David Sutherland, to three charges.

The 35-year-old is accused of intentionally or recklessly killing a wild brown hare in the close season for the animal by allowing his dog to kill it on August 21 last year at Mosstown Field, Udny.

He also faces two charges of deliberately hunting wild brown hare with dogs on April 19 and 21 this year at Ardconnon, Oldmeldrum.

McDonald, of St Marys Drive, Ellon, pled not guilty to all charges.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a pre-trial hearing in the case for February next year and ordained McDonald to appear.