North-east man denies ignoring road closure sign and dragging along worker while his arm was trapped in vehicle

A driver has denied ignoring a road closure and dragging along a roadworks officer while his arm was trapped in the vehicle.

The case of Mark Thomson, 48, was heard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday in his absence.

He was charged with driving a car on the B974 Old Military Road, Strachan, near the north snowgate dangerously and driving past a “road closed” sign.

Thomson, whose address was given as Banchory, is accused of driving past roadworkers after being advised to stop and dragging one of them along the road while his arm was trapped in the vehicle.

He is also accused of driving over the roadworker’s foot.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed an intermediate diet hearing for October 30.

A trial has also been set for November 27.