North-east man denies driving while more than four-and-a-half times legal alcohol limit

A north-east man has denied driving while more than four-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit.

John Crawford, 40, is accused of drink-driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on February 25. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

He is also accused of driving while disqualified and without insurance and failing to give information to police over the identity of the driver.

Crawford, of Berryhill Circle, Westhill, denies the charges and will stand trial in April.