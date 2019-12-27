North-east man denies driving dangerously while over legal alcohol limit

A man has denied driving dangerously on a north-east road while over the legal alcohol limit.

Kyle Taylor, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Christmas Eve and denied dangerous driving at Morrisons petrol station on Blackhall Road, Inverurie, on November 26 this year.

The charge alleges that Taylor, whose address was given in court papers as Duncans Close, Turriff, was at Blackhall Road, Inverurie when he drove erratically and failed to indicate at a roundabout.

The charge also alleges Taylor repeatedly swerved towards a vehicle causing the driver to take evasive action, failed to stop at a junction and drove towards pedestrians and in the wrong direction.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan fixed the next court hearing for March 12.

He also fixed a trial for April 9.