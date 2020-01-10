Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Court

North-east man denies driving at 74mph in 30mph zone

by Danny McKay
10/01/2020, 1:15 pm
North-east man denies driving at 74mph in 30mph zone
Send us a story

A MAN has denied dangerous driving over allegedly travelling at more than twice the speed limit.

Daniel Cleavin, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving on Causewayend on April 3.

He is alleged to have driven at 74mph in a 30mph zone, in a built-up area with footpaths bordering the carriageway and near the entrance to student accommodation.

He denies the charge.

Sheriff William Summers continued the case to trial later this month and ordained Cleavin, of Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire, to appear.

 

Breaking