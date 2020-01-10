North-east man denies driving at 74mph in 30mph zone

A MAN has denied dangerous driving over allegedly travelling at more than twice the speed limit.

Daniel Cleavin, 29, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving on Causewayend on April 3.

He is alleged to have driven at 74mph in a 30mph zone, in a built-up area with footpaths bordering the carriageway and near the entrance to student accommodation.

He denies the charge.

Sheriff William Summers continued the case to trial later this month and ordained Cleavin, of Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire, to appear.