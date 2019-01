A man has denied driving at 109mph in a 60mph zone.

James Reid, 31, of Towerhill, Peterhead, was not present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled not guilty through defence agent Chris Maitland.

He is accused of driving dangerously at 109mph on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road on August 17 2017, “grossly in excess” of the 60mph limit.

Reid’s case will call again early next month.

