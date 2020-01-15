North-east man denies charge of sending threatening message referencing Jo Cox to MSP

A north-east man has appeared in court accused of sending an MSP a threatening message referencing Jo Cox.

William Curtis, 67, of Southview Terrace, Aberchirder, denied a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending a message to the office of Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson with a link to an article about the death of English MP Jo Cox and implying and threatening similar violence to him.

Ms Cox, a 41-year-old Labour MP, was killed by neo-Nazi terrorist Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency on June 16 2016.

Curtis, who appeared representing himself, pled not guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, pictured, over the allegation regarding a message, said to have been sent on March 9.

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked Curtis if he wished to cite any defence witnesses and he said he planned to call Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

He added he also planned to cite other witnesses, including his own wife and neighbours.

In a discussion about what Curtis’ defence to the charge is, he intimated he had sent the message. Sheriff Napier said: “You’re accepting you sent it?” He replied: “I never denied it.”

The sheriff asked: “What’s your defence then?” Curtis said: “The defence is conspiracy.”

Sheriff Napier replied: “Are you arguing it wasn’t threatening or abusive?”

He said: “It certainly wasn’t threatening or abusive.”

The case was continued to trial in March.