North-east man crashed car into a wall and called police ‘tramps’

A man who crashed his car into a wall and called police “tramps” has been banned from driving.

Johnny Murphy, 44, was at the wheel of a black Audi A4 on Waterloo Quay, Aberdeen, in the early hours of November 16 last year when he drove it into a wall.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard a friend picked him up and they headed off in a second car, which police stopped on South Esplanade East shortly afterwards.

Officers questioned Murphy, who swore at them and called them tramps.

He was taken to Kittybrewster Police Station and refused to take a breath test.

Murphy previously admitted in court on January 9 charges of behaving in an aggressive manner towards police and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The case was adjourned until yesterday to allow Sheriff Ian Wallace to read a background report.

At yesterday’s hearing, Murphy, whose address was given in court as Strachan, Banchory, represented himself and offered no mitigation.

At the previous hearing, Murphy told the court: “I would just like to apologise.”

Sheriff Wallace fined him £1,200 and banned him from driving for 16 months.

Murphy said he is originally from the Republic of Ireland and works as a plant operator on the railway line between Aberdeen and Inverness.

He is to pay the fine within two months.