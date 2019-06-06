North-east man crashed after taking drugs

A man who drove while unfit through drugs has been banned from the road for a year.

Paul McPherson, 48, was driving his white Fiat Panda on Great Western Road, Aberdeen, on December 17 last year when he crashed at 15mph, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said McPherson had taken prescription pills.

He added: “His vehicle was involved in a collision. Police saw he was slurring his words.”

Nobody was injured in the collision.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said McPherson had struggled with health problems at the time of the crash, but has since made progress.

McPherson, whose address was given in court as Kingfisher Drive, Inverurie, admitted driving while being unfit through drink or drugs and was also fined £280.