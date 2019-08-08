North-east man chased young children, kicked a ball at them and pushed one over

A north-east man has been handed a supervision order after chasing young children, kicking a football at them and pushing one over.

Craig Hector, 20, previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on August 17 2017 at Burn Park, Blackburn, while acting with others.

He admitted repeatedly pursuing two children, repeatedly kicking a football at them and pushing one.

Defence agent Mike Monro told Aberdeen Sheriff Court when discussing the prospect of a supervision order: “He is of the view if there was somebody there to help him he would not feel ‘on his own’.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Hector, of Bishop Forbes Crescent, Blackburn, to be supervised for six months.