North-east man caught with cocaine in bid to stay up all night gaming

A north-east man has been fined after using cocaine in a bid to stay up all night gaming.

Jacob Ivers, 20, was caught with the drug when his pal became unwell, he phoned an ambulance and police turned up as well.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said the incident happened at 3.30am on February 27.

She added the cocaine weighed 0.23g and was worth approximately £50. Ms MacDonald added a “very small quantity” of cannabis was also found.

She said: “About 3.30am a friend of the accused decided he needed to phone an ambulance. He believed that he was unwell.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ivers, of Shaw Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of cocaine and cannabis at an address on Threave Wynd, Inverurie.

Defence agent Shane Campbell said: “It was experimental. He and his friend had intended staying up through the night gaming.

“And they decided foolishly that one of the ways they could manage that was by taking cocaine.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said the court took a “dim view” of possessing class A drugs but acknowledged it was Ivers’ first offence.

He fined him £300, adding: “It’s a very expensive night gaming for you.”