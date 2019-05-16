North-east man caught with £500 of cannabis

A north-east man has been told to carry out unpaid work after being caught with £500 of cannabis.

Robertas Kiupelis, 23, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which happened on April 9.

He pled guilty to possession of cannabis at a layby on the A96 Blackburn to Inverurie road near Kintore.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward said the cannabis weighed 47.34g in total and was valued at around £500.

Defence agent John Ferrie said his client, originally from Lithuania, had accepted his guilt from the outset and had been “forthright” with the police.

He added: “The drugs were his and were for personal use.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Kiupelis, of Newlands Lane, Buckie, to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work within three months.