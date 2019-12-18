North-east man caught three-times drink-drive limit was celebrating cancer remission

A driver who was caught more than three times over the limit after celebrating being in remission from cancer has been banned from the road.

Stuart Johnstone was spotted by police driving near Ellon after a night out with a friend in the town.

The 62-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to driving above the prescribed limit on Lintmill Brae on November 24.

He was caught with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Johnstone, of Collieston, was banned for 16 months and fined £700 by Sheriff Graeme Napier.

Depute fiscal Brian Young said Johnstone was seen behind the wheel by police on patrol in the early hours of the morning.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “Mr Johnstone had travelled to Ellon to meet a friend to celebrate the news he was in remission from leukaemia.”