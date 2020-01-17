North-east man caught sleeping in car while over drink-drive limit just hours after being banned

A man was caught asleep at the wheel of his car with the engine running while over the limit – just hours after being sentenced at court for drink-driving.

Stuart Johnstone, 62, was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on December 17 for drink-driving and banned for 16 months and fined £700.

However, hours later at 1am on December 18, police found him sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the engine running.

Fiscal depute Jade Wong said officers roused him and noticed he was slurring his words before he failed a roadside breath test.

Johnstone, of Whiteness Cottages, Collieston, pled guilty to being in charge of a car at Morrison’s car park on King Street with 58 micrograms in 100ml of breath.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said: “At the time Mr Johnstone committed this offence he had been going through a great deal of stress. He’s now in remission in relation to throat cancer.”

Sheriff Eric Brown banned him from driving for 16 months and gave him 180 hours of unpaid work.