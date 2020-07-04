North-east man caught more than four times drink-drive limit at McDonald’s

A drink-driver was caught by police at a north-east drive-through while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police swooped on Gary Evans after receiving an anonymous report of an “erratic driver”.

And officers pounced on the 42-year-old when he pulled into a McDonald’s drive-through on Buchan Way, Peterhead.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 11pm officers on duty were asked to attend a report of an erratic driver.

“The report had been made anonymously and indicated that the in question was travelling northbound on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

“The vehicle was seen to be driving erratically and was seen to pull in to McDonald’s car park on Buchan Way, Peterhead.

“Officers attended the McDonald’s and saw the vehicle in question driving through the drive-through at the McDonald’s.

“The accused was seen to be the driver and there was no-one else within.

“Officers thereafter stopped the vehicle and asked him to park in an appropriate place.

“While speaking with the accused alcohol could be smelled coming from him and it was noted when he was asked to park his vehicle he seemed to be having some difficulty manoeuvring the vehicle and trying to reverse.

“As well as the smell it was noted his eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet.”

Evans then provided a positive roadside breath test.

He pled guilty to driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened on March 17.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client did not offer any excuses or explanations as to why he was drink-driving.

He said: “He has let everyone down by this moment of complete madness on his part, a man who takes great pride in the fact he has a clean driving licence and regards himself as a safe and courteous driver in normal course.

“Why did Mr Evans act in this way? He simply doesn’t know why he did what he did.

“What he realises and is grateful for is that he came to his senses quickly despite being so intoxicated.

“After driving a very short distance he pulls into the car park at McDonald’s with a view to staying there.”

Mr Mcallister added: “His foolishness on this evening may well result in him losing his job.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Evans, whose address was given in court papers as Ness Circle, Ellon: “I’m not very clear as to why you were drinking on this particular day but in any event the level of alcohol was very high and I have to take that into account.”

She disqualified him from driving for a year and fined him £640.