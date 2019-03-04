North-east man caught in car containing £15,000 of heroin jailed for 28 months

A man has been jailed for more than two years after being caught in a car with £15,000 of heroin.

Ryan Legon, 21, was the passenger in a car stopped by police on Saltoun Place, Fraserburgh, on July 30 last year.

In addition to the substantial heroin haul, officers also recovered more than £2,330 of cocaine from the vehicle.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court “intelligence was received” the car was being “used to deal drugs in Fraserburgh”.

An initial search for the vehicle proved unsuccessful but around 10.10pm an off-duty officer spotted the car and contacted colleagues, who traced and stopped it.

Legon was a passenger in the vehicle, with another male in the driver’s seat.

The other man was dealt with separately previously and jailed for 22 months.

In the wake of the incident Legon, from Liverpool, was bailed with a condition not to return to Scotland other than for court and legal appointments.

However, he failed to comply with that condition on three occasions, including when he went to visit someone at HMP Grampian in Peterhead on October 17.

Legon, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, failing to comply with bail conditions on three occasions and failing to appear at court on another date.

Defence agent Alex Burn said: “His involvement was to pick up the drugs and transport them to Fraserburgh.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sentenced Legon to a total of 28 months behind bars.