North-east man caught dealing drugs for Liverpool gangsters from home

A court provided an insight into the inner workings of inter-city drugs gangs during a case this week.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Peter Watt, 36, was caught dealing drugs for Liverpool gangsters from his home in Crossfolds Crescent, Peterhead.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson said: “Undercover police officers telephoned a number on July 19 2018 which was listed as being that of someone called Scouse Kev.

“A female with a Merseyside accent answered and instructed what she thought was a drugs customer to go to an address in Peterhead.”

The court heard Watt was at the address and sold a small quantity of heroin and cocaine to the undercover officer.

He was arrested in October as part of a series of co-ordinated raids under Operation Corner – an attempt to disrupt gangs based in the north-west of England operating in the north-east.

Watt admitted being concerned in the supply of diamorphine and cocaine on July 19.

He is to be sentenced on October 29.