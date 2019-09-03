North-east man too busy cheating on girlfriend to carry out alleged attempted murder

A man accused of attempted murder has told a trial he was cheating on his girlfriend at the time he allegedly attacked a drug dealer.

Brandon Wilson, 22, is on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen with co-accused Brandon Douglas, 18, and Martin Gemmell, 28.

They are accused of, while acting with another and with faces masked, attempting to murder Allan Roy at 40 Clinton Drive, Sandhaven, Fraserburgh, by entering his home uninvited, demanding drugs and money and striking him on the head and body with an axe and knives or similar items on November 21.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Wilson, who said he was in a relationship at the time, told the court he had gone to see another woman and was with her when the offence was committed.

Asked about what the pair did, he replied: “We were sleeping with each other.”

Asked if there was any truth in the allegation against him, he said: “I wasn’t there.” Asked where he was, he replied he was with the other woman.

Douglas and Gemmell also face another charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement. All three deny the charges.

They had faced a string of additional charges but these were dropped by prosecutors.

The trial continues.