North-east man broke into house and attempted to rob two men at knifepoint

A criminal claimed he was looking for his dog at the time he broke into a house and attempted to rob two men at knifepoint.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that uniformed constables had gone to the home of Christopher Robertson, 40, after learning of a violent attempted robbery at a nearby house.

The cops suspected he was responsible for the bungled raid at a house in Polinar Place in Inverurie on the evening of February 6, 2019.

And the court heard that the police’s suspicions continued to grow once they saw Robertson’s dog standing just a few feet away from them.

Robertson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty yesterday to breaking into the house with his face masked.

The charge to which Robertson pleaded guilty to stated that after breaking into the flat, he assaulted two men and brandished a knife at them in an attempt “to rob” them.

The men overpowered him and managed to pull the mask from his face. When they asked the accused who he was, he replied “Christopher Robertson”.

The court heard that Robertson managed to get free and ran out of the property.

Prosecution lawyer Ann Gray told judge Lord Arthurson that the Crown was unable to establish the motives for why Robertson committed the crime.

Defence advocate Gareth Jones told the court that his client had an appalling criminal record and he accepted that prison was inevitable.

Lord Arthurson jailed Robertson, who has 13 previous convictions, for eight years.