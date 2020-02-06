North-east man banned from seeing wife for two years after pinning her to wall

A man who pinned his wife to the wall by her neck has been banned from seeing her for two years.

John Gibson, 68, admitted a charge of assault to injury over the matter as well as two further assault charges at a previous hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The court heard Gibson and his wife had been within their address on Raemoir Road, Banchory, in July last year.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had suffered from an alcohol problem for two or three years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff William Summers slammed Gibson, of Arduthie Road, Stonehaven, for his actions.

He said: “Your behaviour was appalling and it must have been very upsetting for your wife.”

As well as a non-harassment order he was given 150 hours of unpaid work.