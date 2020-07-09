North-east man assaulted ex with aerosol can

A north-east thug has admitted pulling his ex-partner to the ground by her hair and repeatedly hitting her on the head with an aerosol can.

James Stewart, 28, assaulted the woman at an address on Forrest Place in Peterhead on Tuesday.

Yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court he pled guilty to a charge of assault to injury over the incident through solicitor Marianne Milligan.

He admitted seizing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground by her hair, repeatedly punching her on the head and repeatedly striking her on the head with an aerosol can, all to her injury.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Stewart, whose address was given in court papers as Crown Cottages, Stuartfield, in Aberdeenshire, until later this month to call alongside another matter.