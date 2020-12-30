North-east man appears in court just days after being convicted of making nuisance 999 calls

A man has admitted making nuisance calls to the emergency services just days after being convicted of the same offence.

Last week Laurence Galvin was told he was on his “last chance” for dialling 999 after burning his steak, falling out of bed and his heating not working.

The 58-year-old was handed a supervision order after making a series of calls between September and December this year.

Galvin appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a second time and pled guilty to a charge stating that for the purposes of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to members of the Scottish Ambulance Service he repeatedly contacted them in the absence of a genuine emergency on December 28.

He also admitted breaching a bail order banning him from calling 999 unless it is a real emergency by calling the ambulance service on December 21.

Defence agent Mike Monro said no emergency crews went to his home in Ellon as a result of the calls.

He said: “He is making 999 calls and the ambulance service recognised his number. “They contacted police who went to his house.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier asked Galvin: “Is there any prospect you will not phone 999? You were in court on the 23rd and had a community payback order imposed.

“How can I be sure you won’t make these calls?”

In response Galvin said: “I can guarantee it.”

Sheriff Napier added: “You realise you are in breach of your bail but any more and you’ll be going to jail.”

Sentence on Galvin of Gordon Place, Ellon, was deferred until February 9 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and he was released on bail.

Galvin previously appeared in the dock on December 22 and he admitted a total of six charges of making nuisance calls to the emergency services.

He was told he is now on his “last chance” by Sheriff Graham Buchanan when he appeared and warned any further similar offending would see him locked up.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week: “On a number of occasions he called emergency services. He often seems to be intoxicated. They’re certainly not emergencies.”

Sheriff Buchanan said: “I think on one occasion he had burnt his steak.”

The fiscal replied: “I think that might be the case.”

Defence agent Mike Monro told the court: “This only happens when he’s drunk. That’s a matter of his choosing and he knows that.”

Sheriff Buchanan ordered Galvin to be supervised for a year as a direct alternative to custody.