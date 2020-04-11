North-east man admits threatening ex-partner and leaving her 150 voicemails

A north-east threatened his ex-partner and left her more than 150 voicemail messages.

Jason Murtha, 22, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex-partner and breaching the terms of a non-harrassment order.

The court heard Murtha and the woman had been in an on-off relationship which ended in February.

Between March 2 and 16 the woman received a “large number” of calls.

The court was also told the woman received 160 voicemails, some were described as “threatening”.

Murtha’s defence said the woman phoned police “almost in an act of revenge” over a separate incident.

Sentence on Murtha, of Raemoir Avenue, Banchory, was deferred for six months for good behaviour.