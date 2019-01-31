North-east man admits sexually abusing two girls 20 years ago

A man has admitted sexually abusing two young girls around 20 years ago.

Stuart MacDonald appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier pled guilty to two charges.

Sentencing was previously deferred for reports.

The 36-year-old admitted lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards one girl, while he was between 14 and 17, on various occasions in the late 1990s.

He also admitted a similar charge on an occasion also in the late 1990s, relating to another primary school-age girl, while he was between 15 and 17 years old.

Depute fiscal Jamie Dunbar said MacDonald had pretended he wanted to show the first girl toys before performing a sex act on her.

Mr Dunbar said MacDonald had followed the second girl into the toilet and told her to pull down her underwear, but she refused.

The offences, which happened at addresses in the city, came to light when one of the females told her doctor about what happened and they contacted police.

Defence agent Mike Monro said: “I have really very little to add to what’s been said and what’s in the report. It’s clear from the report the accused needs assistance.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed MacDonald, of Leddach Road, Westhill, a three-year probation order as well as 150 hours of unpaid work.

She also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.