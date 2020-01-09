North-east man admits pinning wife to wall by her neck

A man has admitted assaulting his wife by pinning her to a wall by her neck.

John Gibson, 68, admitted a charge of assault to injury over the matter as well as two further assault charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter said Gibson’s wife had been within their address on Raemoir Road, Banchory, in July last year when he had returned home.

Mrs Souter said the woman noted he “appeared to be drunk” and began to pack a bag to leave.

She said: “During this time the accused pinned her up against a wall. He did this by placing his right hand around her neck.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had suffered from an alcohol problem for two or three years.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Gibson, of Arduthie Road, Stonehaven, until next month for reports.