North-east man admits breaching bail conditions just hours after court appearance

A man has admitted going to an address within hours of a court order being imposed banning him from doing so.

Robert Charles Green, 54, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday and admitted committing an offence in the Methlick area.

He was freed on bail on condition that he did not return to the address where the incident took place.

However, Green was brought back to court yesterday having been caught at the address by police at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Green, whose address was given in court as Mackie Avenue, Tarves, admitted a charge of breaching bail.

Sheriff Ian Wallace heard Green had a long record of bail breaches and remanded him in custody until a sentencing hearing – for the bail breach and original offence – on September 20.