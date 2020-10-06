North-east man admits being in possession of more than 400 indecent images of children

A north-east man has admitted being in possession of more than 400 indecent images of children.

Clifford Starton was caught at his home in Fraserburgh last year by police acting on intelligence who then seized a phone, a PC tower and two hard drives from the property.

The 39-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted taking or making indecent photographs of children between December 31, 2018 and August 8 last year.