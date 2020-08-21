North-east man accused of raping woman at T in the Park in 2004

A north-east man has denied raping a woman at T in the Park more than 15 years ago.

Keith Donald allegedly carried out the attack at a campsite at its then site in Balado, Perthshire in July 2004.

The 40 year-old is separately charged with assaulting and raping the same woman at different locations in Inverurie.

Donald is further accused of crimes against three other women between 2010 and 2019.

This includes allegedly raping one, attempting to rape another and sexually assaulting the third.

He is also accused of causing a dog “unnecessary suffering” by hitting the pet on the body.

These incidents are said to have occurred in Kemnay.

Brian McConnachie QC, defending, pled not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today.

No trial was set. Lord Beckett instead fixed a further hearing in October.