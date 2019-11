A man has denied illegally importing a knuckleduster.

Ruari Dickie, 29, was not present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He is alleged to have imported a knuckleduster with the intent of avoiding prohibition or restriction.

The alleged offence is said to have happened on February 15 at Dickie’s address in Redcloak Park, Stonehaven.

Defence agent Neil McRobert entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a pre-trial hearing for February.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter