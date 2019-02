A man is to stand trial next month accused of falling asleep at the wheel and crashing.

Trevor Fish, 57, is accused of dangerous driving on the A93 Banchory to Aboyne road near its junction with the Potarch Bridge on June 27.

It is alleged he fell asleep at the wheel, crossed into the opposing carriageway and collided with another car, injuring himself and two others.

Fish, of Ladywood Drive, Aboyne, denies the charge and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court again for trial next month.

