North-east man accused of dragging worker along road after his arm got trapped in vehicle

A north-east man is to stand trial next month accused of ignoring a road closure and dragging along a roadworks officer while his arm was trapped in the vehicle.

Mark Thomson, 48, was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for a pre-trial hearing. He is accused of driving a car on the B974 Old Military Road, Strachan, near the north snowgate, dangerously and driving past a “road closed” sign.

Thomson, whose address was given as Torphins, is accused of driving past roadworkers after being advised to stop and dragging one of them along the road while his arm was trapped in the vehicle. He is also accused of driving over the worker’s foot.

Solicitor Liam Mcallister said his client was adhering to his not guilty plea.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin continued the case to trial next month.