North-east man accused of assaulting ex-partner by dropping her into hot tub

A north-east man has denied assaulting his ex-partner by dropping her into a hot tub.

Calum Russell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled not guilty to a charge of domestically aggravated assault.

The 43-year-old is alleged to have assaulted the woman by seizing her by the body, lifting her up and dropping her into an outdoor hot tub containing water.

It is further alleged he held her head under the water and went on to push her on to a bed, put his hands around her neck and restrict her breathing.

Russell, whose address was given as Friockheim, Angus, denies the charge against him.

Defence agent Bruce MacDonald said his client was lodging a special defence of self defence, adding: “He says there was a tussle, she came at him and then fell into the hot tub.” Sheriff Graeme Napier continued the case to a pre-trial hearing later this month.