North-east man, 28, admits stealing pigeon and bicycle

A north-east man has appeared in court and admitted stealing a pigeon.

Dean Wells appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link from Kittybrewster police station in connection with the unusual theft.

After a lengthy consultation with his solicitor, the 28-year-old ended up representing himself in the proceedings and pled guilty to three charges.

He admitted stealing a pigeon from a pigeon loft at an address on Muirfield Road in Elgin on Tuesday, and also stealing a bicycle from a different address on the same street.

And Wells further admitted a domestically aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court: “At 2.30am two witnesses were in their property on Muirfield Road in Elgin. At that time they heard a noise outside.

“They looked outside the window and saw the accused.”

The court heard the witnesses heard a “distinctive squeaking” sound from a gate or door and formed the view someone had stolen a bike from their rear garden.

Ms Love said: “Both went downstairs and observed the accused cycling away from the property.

“They decided to head out in an attempt to catch the accused and retrieve the bike.”

When the pair went outside they found Wells “lying on the ground in an attempt to hide himself” and were able to retrieve the bike.

Wells told the witnesses he was “borrowing” the bike but they took photos of him and contacted police.

At 1.30pm the same day officers called at another address on the street regarding the earlier incident.

Ms Love said: “The witness proceeded to check his pigeon loft and found one of his 17 pigeons missing.

“He also observed damage to the front door of the loft where he believed a person gained access.”

A blue, wooden garden chair was also found propped up against a fence, which was thought to be how Wells gained access.

Wells, giving his own plea in mitigation, told the court: “I’d just like to take this opportunity to apologise.

“The theft of the pigeon, that was just a big mistake.

“I’ve got an addiction, and my addiction is to valium and opium.

“For the bike I was out my face.

“My life has never been so good since I left Elgin. I left to get away from all that trouble.

“This is just a blip in my recovery.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “The difficulty you’ve got is your record. You have a raft of previous convictions.”

Wells asked for sentence to be deferred for reports and to be released on bail in the meantime, adding: “There’s some serious guys in prison looking for me just now.”

But Sheriff Wallace remanded Wells, of Keith Gardens, Crimond, in custody until later this month for preparation of a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.