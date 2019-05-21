North-east man, 21, jailed after threatening to smash sheriff’s face in

A man has been jailed after threatening to smash a sheriff’s face in.

Jason Grant, 21, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which also happened at the same court on April 19 last year.

Grant pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards court staff and in particular towards the sheriff.

He also admitted assaulting a G4S employee by biting him on the hand.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said the sheriff at the time had decided to remand Grant in custody, which he took exception to.

Mr McAllister said: “The accused stood up shouting abuse at the sheriff. He was heard to shout he was going to smash his face in.”

He added Grant also called the sheriff a “dirty little scumbag”.

Later, in the cells at the court, he bit a security guard who had to have the wound cleaned at hospital.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “He apologises for his behaviour.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Grant, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for a year.