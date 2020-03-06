North-east horse trainer caught almost five-times the drink-drive limit banned

A horse trainer caught at almost five times the drink-drive limit has been banned.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court Kieran Geoghegan, 38, admitted driving on Hillhead Road, Ellon with 106mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said police spotted him at the wheel of the black Nissan on February 26.

She said: “At around 12.20am the accused was driving a pick-up truck. Police noticed there was damage to the front of the vehicle and it was damaged on both sides.”

Miss MacDonald added the vehicle is worth around £2,500 with no outstanding finance on it.

Defence agent Ross Taggart said Geoghegan was a self-employed horse trainer and he needed the vehicle for his job.

He said: “He came home after work and he started drinking.

“Mr Geoghegan later decided to leave the house and went into his pick-truck. The damage on the front is from another incident.

“He accepts his driving was erratic that night. He needs the car for his business.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge disqualified Geoghegan, of Swan Road, Ellon, for 14 months and fined him £700. She rejected a Crown bid to forfeit the vehicle.