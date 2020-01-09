North-east football fan fined for throwing smoke bomb on to pitch

A football fan has been fined after throwing a smoke bomb on to the pitch at an amateur match in Aberdeen.

Matthew Grant, 28, had been at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium to watch his pals in an amateur play-off final when the incident happened on June 7.

After his team won the game, Grant “got a bit excited” and let the pyrotechnic off before he “realised what he was doing was stupid” and disposed of it – by throwing it on the pitch.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “About 9pm the match came to a conclusion. At the conclusion of the match both teams congregated in their respective halves of the pitch as they usually do.

“It was noticed there was red smoke coming from the crowd and the accused was seen to be in possession of a flare and the flare was thrown towards the pitch.

“It’s an artificial playing surface so it caused some damage.”

Inquiries were carried out and Grant was traced and interviewed by police.

Mrs Souter said: “He explained some of his friends played for the team that had won the match.

“He said he’d been out having a few drinks before. He said when they won he got a bit excited and set the smoke bomb off.

“When he realised what he was doing was stupid he attempted to dispose of the item.”

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison said: “By throwing it in the pitch?” Mrs Souter replied: “Yes.”

Grant, of Fetteresso Terrace, Stonehaven, pled guilty to breach of the peace.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client had used an underarm throw to get rid of the item, which landed about five to 10 yards away before one of the players removed it from the pitch.

He said: “It was a play-off final. It was a relatively big game for the teams involved. He almost immediately realised how stupid it was.”

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison told Grant: “It’s a remarkably reckless, if not stupid, thing to do – but I think that’s the highest I’d put it.”

He fined him £450.

Speaking outside court following the appearance, Grant said: “It won’t happen again.”