North-east farmer hid in a bush after drink-drive crash

A north-east farmer got behind the wheel of a work car after a night out, crashed, drove off and later hid from police in a bush.

Mark Wattie, 24, had got a taxi home to Alford following a night out boozing in Aberdeen, but when he discovered his pals were continuing the party he tried to drive back to the city to join them.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on Fraser Road in Alford at around 5.35am on December 15.

A woman had been driving to work when she was involved in a crash with Wattie’s Land Rover Discovery, leaving debris, including one of Wattie’s wheels, strewn across the road.

Mr Townsend said: “After the collision the accused failed to stop and drove away at speed.”

Police later traced him hiding in a bush.

Wattie, of Mains of Tonley, Tough, pled guilty to driving with 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood and to failing to stop following a collision.

Mr Kelly, who also represented Wattie, described it as “stupidity” and said his client had driven around two miles before the crash.

Sheriff Summers fined him £2,600 and banned him from driving for 20 months.