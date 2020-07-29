North-east driver who swapped places with partner to trick police banned for eight years

A disqualified Aberdeen driver who swapped places with his partner after being caught behind the wheel has been banned from the road for eight years.

Scott Edwards, 32, and his partner had gone for a drive in the country to celebrate lockdown restrictions being eased.

But after he took over driving from his partner during the jaunt he was spotted by police as they travelled through through Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

He then swapped places in the vehicle with his partner and pretended she been driving.

However, the stunt did not work and he was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice on top of the driving charges.

The offences took place on May 31.

Edwards, whose address was given in court papers as Middle Bodachra, Dyce, was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was handed 300 hours of unpaid work to be carried out within 18 months on top of the driving ban.

He was also placed on a curfew order for six months..

The court was previously told that police were on duty in a marked police vehicle by the A93 in Drumoak.

They saw a silver Vauxhall Corsa passing by travelling west.

Fiscal depute Susan Love had told the court: “Police saw there was a male driving the vehicle and were able to observe there was a female in the passenger side.

“A police check was carried out which showed there was no insurance in place for that vehicle.

“Police saw the vehicle turn left on an unclassified road heading towards Dee Valley Caravans.”

When officers approached the vehicle they “saw the accused was now within the passenger seat” and the female was sitting in the drivers seat.

Checks revealed he was banned from driving until 2024.

Edwards then indicated to officers that he had not been driving, but was arrested.

He admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Defence solicitor Mike Monro previously told the court:“My client’s partner and my client decided they would drive out into the country just to get some fresh air and make the best of the weather.

“As they were driving along the A93 my client’s partner was having difficulty trying to find the correct turn off.

“Words were exchanged in the car which culminated in the accused being invited to drive.”

“Police saw the accused in the car and the accused saw the police in their car.

“The accused then turned in to Dee Valley Caravans with the intention of, quite frankly, swapping over.

“You might not think there would be any difficulty in the police recognising who was driving, my client with his beard and tattoos and his partner who does not bear any resemblance to him.

“The idiocy can’t be over-exaggerated.”