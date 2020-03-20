North-east driver caught at 110mph on A90 said wife had migraine

A north-east man was caught driving at 110mph – because his wife had a migraine.

James Buchan, 47, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday having previously pled guilty to dangerous driving on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road near Tipperty on September 7.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police spotted Buchan on the road at 5.25pm and measured his speed at 110mph at one stage before pulling him over when it was safe to do so.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had been shopping in the city centre with his wife.

He said: “Soon after they left Aberdeen, his wife started to develop a migraine headache.”

The solicitor added the woman suffered from “severe migraine attacks” for years, leaving her “bed-bound for several days”.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison banned Buchan, of Corn Road, Inverallochy, from driving for 18 months and fined him £400.