North-east drink-driver tried to down vodka after being stopped by police

A drink-driver who tried to down a bottle of vodka after police pulled him over has been banned from the road for more than five years.

Brian Maule, 44, was pulled over by officers on Ashgrove Gardens North in Aberdeen at 1.55am on May 12.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson previously said: “A bottle of Smirnoff vodka was observed in the passenger seat. The accused tried to drink the remainder of the vodka and was prevented from doing so.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace banned Maule, of Keithmuir Road, Drumoak, for five years and four months. He also handed out a six-month curfew and nine-month supervision order.

A Crown motion for forfeiture of the car was also granted.

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said certain “trigger issues” had left her client “quite literally crumpled”.

