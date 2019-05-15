North-east drink driver tried to down bottle of Vodka after being stopped by police

A drink-driver tried to down a bottle of vodka behind the wheel after being stopped by police.

Brian Maule, 44, was pulled over by officers on Ashgrove Gardens North, Aberdeen, on Sunday and found to be more than four times the limit.

Depute fiscal Callum Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The time of the offence was 1.55am. The vehicle was observed by police to be travelling slightly over the speed limit and failed to indicate.”

He added: “The vehicle was stopped and the accused was seen to be the driver and seemed heavily under the influence.

“A bottle of Smirnoff vodka was observed in the passenger seat.

“The accused tried to drink the remainder of the vodka and was prevented from doing so.”

Maule, whose address was given in court papers as Keithmuir Road, Drumoak, pled guilty to driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had recently suffered from ill health.

He added: “What he’s doing, he doesn’t really know. He had too much to drink.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Maule until June for reports.