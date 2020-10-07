North-east drink-driver caught more than four times legal alcohol limit

A north-east drink-driver was caught by police more than four times the booze limit.

Jody Smith, 43, was spotted by cops behind the wheel of the stationary vehicle on the B999 at Whitecairns, Aberdeenshire, with the engine running on August 9.

Officers approached the car and could smell alcohol on Smith’s breath.

He pled guilty to driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Stuart Murray told Aberdeen Sheriff Court his client had intended to spend the night at a friend’s house but had taken the decision to drive home to look after a family member.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Smith, whose address was given in court documents as Yuill Avenue, Buckie, until later this month for reports.